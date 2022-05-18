Porsche has launched the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India. The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS will start from ₹2.54 crore (ex-showroom). The new GT 4 gets the RS badge for the first time. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS will now be the most powerful luxury car in its category here from the brand.

Porsche GT4 RS weight is 30 kgs less when compared to its predecessor GTS 718 here. Porsche has used the carbon fibre reinforced plastic in bonnet and front wings to achieve the change. The glass used the car is also of the lesser weight without compromising on the quality of it. The GT4 RS has 20 inch alloy wheels.

“The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship model in the 718 family – an uncompromising driver’s car designed to impress with its lightweight construction, extremely agile chassis set-up, sophisticated aerodynamics and a unique soundtrack," said Porsche.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS uses a 4.0 litre naturally aspirated engine that can churn out 493 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The car can race from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a top speed of 315 kmph.