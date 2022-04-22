Porsche and Audi electric car users can share rapid charging stations here

“Japan shows a lot of commitment to develop the public charging network, however, we believe the charging speed itself is not quite fast enough," says Michael Kirsch, CEO of Porsche Japan. “Porsche sees itself as a pioneer in the domain of rapid charging. With the Premium Charging Alliance, we aim to join forces with other companies that also provide fast charging, meaning our customers spend less time charging their cars, finding more suitable locations and making driving electric vehicles more convenient."