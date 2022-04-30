Porsche has announced the 911 Sports Classic for its collector's items that Porsche has presented from its Heritage Design strategy. Porsche will only make 1,250 units of 911 Sports Classic car. The delivery of Porsche 911 Sports Classic will begin July 2022 onwards starting with European markets first.

A total of 1,250 examples of the limited-edition model by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will revive the style of the 1960s and early 1970s. Like its immediate predecessor, the 997-based 911 Sport Classic presented in 2009, the appearance of this model is inspired by the original 911 (1964 – 1973) and the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

Porsche is launching four limited-edition models over an extended period. The first of these was presented in 2020: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition with design elements from the 1950s and 1960s.

The wide body – otherwise reserved for the 911 Turbo models – a fixed rear spoiler in the style of the legendary 'ducktail' Carrera RS 2.7 and the double-bubble roof underscore the distinctiveness of the new 911 Sport Classic.

The powertrain concept is a 3.7-litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine transmits its 405 kW (550 PS) to the road via the rear wheels only and comes with the seven-speed manual gearbox.

The gearbox has an auto-blip function that compensates for engine-speed differences between the gears with a brief burst of revs when shifting down. The standard sports exhaust system is specially tailored to the model for an even more emotive sound experience.

“The Heritage Design models represent the most emotionally driven concepts of the Porsche product strategy," says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic. “This unique approach sees the Style Porsche design department working with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to reinterpret iconic 911 models and equipment from the 1950s through to the 1980s and to revive design features from those decades."