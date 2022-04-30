Porsche announces 2022 911 Sports Classic in limited numbers. Details

A total of 1,250 examples of the limited-edition model by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will revive the style of the 1960s and early 1970s. Like its immediate predecessor, the 997-based 911 Sport Classic presented in 2009, the appearance of this model is inspired by the original 911 (1964 – 1973) and the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7.