Porsche breaks record with 3 lakh deliveries in 2021, Taycan EV sales doubled
- Due to Russian invasion of Ukraine, the supply chains for Porsche plants have been affected
- Macan was its best-selling model
In 2021, Porsche delivered 301,915 vehicles to customers worldwide. This means that the 300,000 mark was exceeded for the first time in the company's history (previous year: 272,162 deliveries). The bestselling models were the Macan (88,362) and the Cayenne (83,071). Delivery figures for the Taycan more than doubled: 41,296 customers took delivery of the first all-electric Porsche. This even overtook the iconic 911 sports car, although the latter also set a new record with 38,464 units.
Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, said, "The Taycan is 100 percent a Porsche and inspires all kinds of people – existing and new customers, experts and the trade media. We are stepping up our electric offensive with another model: By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form."
Last year, almost 40 percent of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric – i.e. plug-in hybrids or fully electric models. In addition, Porsche had announced its intention to be carbon-neutral on the balance sheet in 2030.
In 2021, Porsche increased its deliveries in all global sales regions. Once again, the highest-volume individual market was China. With almost 96,000 deliveries, an increase of eight percent was recorded here compared to 2020. Porsche grew rapidly in North America: In the United States, the number of deliveries rose by an impressive 22 percent to more than 70,000 units. A very positive development was also observed in Europe: In Germany alone, Porsche increased its new vehicle deliveries by nine percent to almost 29,000 units.
"In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles – i.e. all-electric or plug-in hybrid," announced Oliver Blume.
"In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80 percent."
To achieve these ambitious goals, Porsche is investing in premium charging stations together with partners – and additionally in its own charging infrastructure. Further extensive investments are flowing into core technologies such as battery systems and module production. In the newly founded Cellforce Group, high-performance battery cells are being developed and produced that are expected to be ready for series production by 2024.
Sales in 2021 were €33.1 billion, €4.4 billion more than in the previous year, representing growth of 15 per cent (previous year's sales: €28.7 billion). "Our positive business result is based on courageous, innovative and forward-looking decisions," said Blume.
Due to Russian invasion of Ukraine, the supply chains for Porsche plants have been affected, which means that on-schedule production is no longer possible in some cases.
