German luxury car maker, Porsche , has launched its first full electric car, Taycan, today in India. The car has been priced at ₹1.5 crore (ex-showroom). The delivery for Porsche Taycan EV will start in the first quarter of 2022. Porsche has also planned to invest 50 billion Euros for the development of this new front of electric vehicles. The company also unveiled a new Macan for the Indian buyers. The Macan facelift has been priced at ₹83 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be made available to buyers from January 2022.

The fully electric Taycan comes with 560 kwh of battery and with a range of 500 kilometres. The car features ViT technology engine.

All-electric Taycan

Taycan is available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, it’s accompanied by the exciting Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions, Gravel Mode and 1,200 litres of rear cargo space.

The Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range generating up to 560 kW (761 PS) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive delivers up to 484 km of range with the performance battery plus (according to WLTP).

With the standard, single-deck 79.2 kWh performance battery, the entry-level model delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with Launch Control which increases to 350 kW (476 PS) with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh performance battery plus.

Macan

The latest Macan is being offered three variants comprising the Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS in 14 colours. A new 195 kW (265 PS) turbocharged, four-cylinder engine gets the entry Macan to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds with a top speed of 232km/h while the GTS cuts that time down to 4.3 seconds from its 324 kW (440 PS), 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine offering a top speed of 272km/h. In the middle lies the Macan S which is powered by the same 2.9-litre V6 developing 280 kW (380 PS) that’s good for 4.6 seconds to 100km/h.

View Full Image Porsche Macan

All models include Porsche’s seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and Porsche’s Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system and features a redesigned nose with a colour-coded inlay, while the GTS centre nose section and other elements are finished in black. These car come with LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors.

