Porsche brings its first ever fully electric car Taycan to India. Read details

German luxury car maker, Porsche, has launched its first full electric car, Taycan, today in India. The car has been priced at ₹1.5 crore (ex-showroom). The delivery for Porsche Taycan EV will start in the first quarter of 2022. Porsche has also planned to invest 50 billion Euros for the development of this new front of electric vehicles. The company also unveiled a new Macan for the Indian buyers. The Macan facelift has been priced at ₹83 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be made available to buyers from January 2022.

The fully electric Taycan comes with 560 kwh of battery and with a range of 500 kilometres. The car features ViT technology engine.

Taycan is available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, it’s accompanied by the exciting Cross Turismo in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions, Gravel Mode and 1,200 litres of rear cargo space.

The Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range generating up to 560 kW (761 PS) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive delivers up to 484 km of range with the performance battery plus (according to WLTP).

With the standard, single-deck 79.2 kWh performance battery, the entry-level model delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with Launch Control which increases to 350 kW (476 PS) with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh performance battery plus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Macan

All models include Porsche's seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and Porsche's Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system and features a redesigned nose with a colour-coded inlay, while the GTS centre nose section and other elements are finished in black. These car come with LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors.