Porsche Cayenne Electric launched: New EV SUV gets 642km range, up to 390kW fast charging

Porsche has introduced the all-electric Cayenne to its luxury SUV lineup in India. The SUV comes in two variants – Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric – starting at ₹1.77 crore (ex-showroom). The launch was held in Mumbai, and customer deliveries began on 30 September.

Powered by a 113 kW battery, all-wheel drive and Volkswagen Group's 800V Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, the Cayenne Electric is a standard option for the model. Porsche says the electric SUV aims to combine the Cayenne’s everyday usability with electric performance. The company will also offer its petrol-burning Cayennes in addition to the electric-powered models.

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Price, variants The Porsche Cayenne Electric is priced at ₹17,727,000, while the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric costs ₹22,751,000 (ex-showroom), before options. Porsche India had announced the pricing in late 2025 before officially introducing the SUV in the country.

Porsche Cayenne Electric.

Head of Porsche India, Ashutosh Dixit, said the Cayenne is entering a new phase of its life with electrification, which will bring together uncompromising Porsche performance and electric mobility without losing its distinctively Porsche character, according to MachineEdgeGlobal.

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Power, range The standard Cayenne Electric produces 408 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Launch Control boosts output to 442 hp and 835 Nm. It can reach 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds; maximum speed is claimed to be 230 km/h.

Porsche Cayenne Electric.

The Cayenne Turbo Electric has a maximum power of 857 hp/1360 Nm and a maximum torque of 1,156 hp/1500 Nm in Launch Control. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and can clock 260 kmph.

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According to Porsche's claimed WLTP figures, the Cayenne Electric offers up to 642 km of range, while the Turbo version is rated at up to 623 km.

Up to 390 kW fast charging The Cayenne Electric will support DC fast charging up to 390 kW. A 10-80% charge would take approximately 16 minutes in suitable charging conditions, Porsche says. Up to 324 km can be claimed after 10 minutes of charging.

The SUV also has up to 22 kW AC charging. Porsche says that a full 0-100% AC charge takes about 5.75 hours.

Design, features The electric Cayenne has a length of 4,985 mm, a width of 1,980 mm and a height of 1,674 mm. It has a wheelbase of 3,023 mm, complemented by standard 20-inch alloy wheels and the option of 22-inch wheels. In addition, Porsche has a 90-litre front luggage compartment.

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Inside, the SUV gets a 14.5-inch curved OLED central display and a 14.25-inch digital driver display. There is a 14.9-inch passenger display (optional). The standard features are 4-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, powered front seats, rear sun shades, cabin air purification and a 10-speaker audio system. The Cayenne Electric also offers 781 litres of boot space.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.