Porsche India's latest launch, the Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift, are priced at ₹1.36 crore and ₹1.42 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively, with deliveries starting from July 2023. Though only base models are currently available, the automaker has also featured E-Hybrid models on its website without their prices.

The third-gen Cayenne by Porsche has received a refined look, featuring a revamped front fascia with a newly sculpted bonnet and matrix LED headlights. Additionally, the Cayenne offers 12 standard colour choices and 24 alloy wheel options, with sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches.

Speaking of the rear end of the Cayenne, it features a lightbar that connects the tail-lamps, but with some slight alterations in the shape of the housing and the LED elements. Additionally, the number plate housing has been relocated from the tail-gate to the bumper, giving the back of the car a subtle update.

In terms of interior, the Cayenne has undergone a significant change, sporting a Taycan-inspired design with a triple-screen dashboard. The curved, 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, and optional 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen all contribute to the new layout.

Other changes include a new steering wheel, a dash-mounted drive selector and a redesigned centre console.

Currently, only the base models of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are available, powered by a 353hp, 500Nm 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The upcoming E-Hybrid models share the same V6 engine with an e-motor, producing 470hp and offering an electric-only range of up to 90km. The high-performance Cayenne Turbo GT will not be sold in certain markets. Porsche's highest-selling model in India competes with the Maserati Levante and Range Rover Sport, while the Cayenne Coupe competes with the Audi Q8.