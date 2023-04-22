Porsche Cayenne facelift, Cayenne Coupe debut in India with refreshed looks! Here's how much it costs2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 10:21 AM IST
- The third-gen Cayenne by Porsche has received a refined look, featuring a revamped front fascia with a newly sculpted bonnet and matrix LED headlights. Additionally, the Cayenne offers 12 standard colour choices and 24 alloy wheel options, with sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches.
Porsche India's latest launch, the Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift, are priced at ₹1.36 crore and ₹1.42 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively, with deliveries starting from July 2023. Though only base models are currently available, the automaker has also featured E-Hybrid models on its website without their prices.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×