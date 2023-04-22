Currently, only the base models of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are available, powered by a 353hp, 500Nm 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The upcoming E-Hybrid models share the same V6 engine with an e-motor, producing 470hp and offering an electric-only range of up to 90km. The high-performance Cayenne Turbo GT will not be sold in certain markets. Porsche's highest-selling model in India competes with the Maserati Levante and Range Rover Sport, while the Cayenne Coupe competes with the Audi Q8.

