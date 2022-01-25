OPEN APP

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition SUV: In pictures

4 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2022, 07:39 PM IST Livemint
  • Cayenne Platinum Edition price begins at 1.47 crore (ex-showroom)
  • Cayenne e-hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition is priced at 1.88 crore (ex-showroom)
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition SUV has been launched in India.
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition SUV has been launched in India.
Cayenne Platinum Edition includes satin-finish Platinum such as the inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip.
Cayenne Platinum Edition includes satin-finish Platinum such as the inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip.
Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the ‘Platinum Edition’ logo add a special touch to the stylishly designed interior, as do the textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims.
Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the 'Platinum Edition' logo add a special touch to the stylishly designed interior, as do the textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims.
The Platinum Edition Cayenne is available with two engine options. A 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that generates 330 bhp of power and an e-hybrid version that comes with a V6 engine paired with a 17.9 kWh battery. It can generate 449 bhp power.
The Platinum Edition Cayenne is available with two engine options. A 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that generates 330 bhp of power and an e-hybrid version that comes with a V6 engine paired with a 17.9 kWh battery. It can generate 449 bhp power.
