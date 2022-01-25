Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition SUV: In pictures

4 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2022, 07:39 PM IST Livemint

  • Cayenne Platinum Edition price begins at 1.47 crore (ex-showroom)
  • Cayenne e-hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition is priced at 1.88 crore (ex-showroom)

1/4Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition SUV has been launched in India.
2/4Cayenne Platinum Edition includes satin-finish Platinum such as the inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip.
3/4Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the ‘Platinum Edition’ logo add a special touch to the stylishly designed interior, as do the textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims.
4/4The Platinum Edition Cayenne is available with two engine options. A 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that generates 330 bhp of power and an e-hybrid version that comes with a V6 engine paired with a 17.9 kWh battery. It can generate 449 bhp power.
