Porsche has expanded its retail stores called the Porsche Studios at three locations around the world. The sports car manufacturer has recently increased its presence in new locations in Bundang (Korea), Nihombashi in the Japanese capital Tokyo and Brisbane (Australia). They are intended to attract both existing customers and new target groups to come into contact with Porsche.

With the new Porsche Studio Brisbane, the first Porsche Studio concept store in Australia has officially opened its doors end of April 2022. It is located as part of the Automall West precinct at the Indooroopilly Shopping Centre. The sportscars of the brand are on display and test drive bookings are available. Customers can individually configure and order vehicles.

Also in Japan, the opening of a new Porsche Studio was a premiere for the market. Since April, it is located at the Tokyo Nihombashi Tower Annex building in Chuo, in the heart of Tokyo. The Studio features electric vehicles and the latest models on display. Visitors can take the latest models for a test drive and enjoy simulations using a configurator as well as shop from the varied Porsche Lifestyle collection.

Porsche Studio Bundang was opened in the southern Gyeonggi Province, which is known as the ‘Korean Silicon Valley’, a hub for IT, technology and manufacturing businesses. The two-storey building offers an exhibition space for exclusive Porsche products and the vehicle delivery zone on the first floor.

Customers can start from the ‘test drive zone’ to experience the Porsche products. Furthermore, Porsche vehicle maintenance and repair services will be provided at the Porsche Service Centre Bundang. The parking space includes extended charging facilities with a total of five charging points thereof three 320kW High Power Chargers.