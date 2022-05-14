Porsche expands its retail chain to get new buyers and service the existing

Also in Japan, the opening of a new Porsche Studio was a premiere for the market. Since April, it is located at the Tokyo Nihombashi Tower Annex building in Chuo, in the heart of Tokyo. The Studio features electric vehicles and the latest models on display. Visitors can take the latest models for a test drive and enjoy simulations using a configurator as well as shop from the varied Porsche Lifestyle collection.

