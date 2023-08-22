Porsche explores local assembly of Cayenne in India amidst soaring demand: Report

Porsche plans to start local assembly of its Cayenne model in India to meet rising demand.

Porsche, the renowned German luxury sports car manufacturer, is planning to commence local assembly of its iconic Cayenne model in India, driven by an unprecedented surge in demand. According to a report released on Tuesday, the move aims to align with this escalating demand.

Detlev von Platen, an executive board member responsible for sales and marketing, and Matthias Becker, the vice president overseeing regions overseas and emerging markets at Porsche AG, are presently in Delhi for discussions with senior government officials. Their agenda includes meetings with Invest India and Niti Aayog on Tuesday, sources cited in the Economic Times report.

An undisclosed senior executive mentioned, "Porsche is evaluating options for on-site assembly of the Cayenne SUV to capitalize on tax advantages and extend its presence in this rapidly expanding sector."

At present, Porsche offers a range of imported vehicles in India, including the Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera, with prices spanning from ₹88 lakh to ₹1.84 crore ex-showroom.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift were officially introduced to the Indian market in July. These models had their global launch earlier in the year, and prospective buyers in India have been able to place orders since April.

In 2022, the company experienced a remarkable 64 percent year-on-year growth in sales in India, totaling 779 units. The Cayenne model was responsible for nearly half of these sales.

India imposes a 100 percent duty on fully imported cars with a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value exceeding $40,000 and a 70 percent duty on those valued below that amount. Assembling vehicles locally results in discounted customs duties on knocked-down auto parts, ultimately leading to prices that are 15 to 35 percent lower than the standard rates.