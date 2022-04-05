Porsche India has recently signed a dealer agreement with two new business partners. KUN Premium Cars Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the dealer partner for Porsche Centre Chennai, whereas VST Supercars Pvt. Ltd is in charge of Porsche Centre Bengaluru.

Both new business partners have initiated operations out of interim facilities that provide a full suite of assistance to existing and future Porsche customers including sales, service and spare parts. The new facilities are already under construction and are planned to open next year.

The opening of both facilities Porsche India has now expanded to eight sales locations across the country with more to come.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India, says this announcement marks an important step for the brand’s presence in Southern India and is vital to Porsche’s growth strategy across the country: “The appointment of both partners to cater for our customers in Bengaluru and Chennai respectively concludes the first phase of our ambitious plan for the year. With these new facilities we confirm our commitment to the market and we plan to establish a Porsche network of nine locations by next year."

The new dealerships feature integrated Sales and After Sales facilities and to highlight the variety of Porsche models ranging from two-door sports cars, luxury limousines to the brand’s SUV variants.

The network expansion is in response to strong national demand which culminated in a 62-percent growth in Porsche India’s new car deliveries in 2021 over the previous year. The organization also reported its best retail performance since 2014.

The brand continues its expansion plan, following the recent release of the latest generation Macan and the brand’s first fully electric model the Taycan.

