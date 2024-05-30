Porsche India opens bookings for New 911 Carrera and Carrera 4 GTS models: Check price and features
Porsche India opens bookings for new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS models with pricing details. Deliveries set to start towards the end of the year. New 911 Carrera GTS features hybrid powertrain with impressive performance capabilities.
Porsche India has officially opened bookings for its highly anticipated models, the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS, hot on the heels of their global debut. The luxury carmaker, known for its high-performance vehicles under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, has also disclosed the pricing details for these latest offerings.