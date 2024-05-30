Porsche India has officially opened bookings for its highly anticipated models, the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS, hot on the heels of their global debut. The luxury carmaker, known for its high-performance vehicles under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, has also disclosed the pricing details for these latest offerings.

As per the automaker, the base variant of the new Porsche 911 Carrera is set to grace the Indian roads with a starting price tag of ₹19,899,000 (ex-showroom), while its more potent sibling, the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS, will be available at a starting price of ₹27,542,000 (ex-showroom).

Enthusiasts eager to get behind the wheel of these iconic models will have to exercise patience as deliveries are slated to commence towards the end of the year. Although the automaker has refrained from specifying an exact date or month, anticipation among aficionados is undoubtedly high.

One of the most exciting revelations is the introduction of a hybrid powertrain in the all-new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, marking a significant milestone for the renowned 911 series. This cutting-edge setup integrates a 3.6-litre flat-six engine with two electric motors, making it the first road-legal 911 to boast an electrified mechanism.

Delivering an impressive 533 bhp of peak power and 610 Nm of torque, this powerhouse is engineered for exhilarating performance. The boxer engine alone churns out around 480 bhp and 570 Nm of torque, while the electric motors draw energy from a high-voltage battery pack, ensuring dynamic power delivery.

With a top speed of 312 kmph and the ability to sprint from 0-100 kmph in a mere three seconds, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is set to redefine the standards of exhilaration on the road.

Meanwhile, the Porsche 911 Carrera packs a punch with its 3.0-litre flat-six boxer engine equipped with twin turbochargers. Generating 392 bhp of power and 450 Nm of torque, this sports coupe promises an adrenaline-fueled driving experience. Accelerating from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, or 3.9 seconds with the optional Sports Chrono package, and boasting a top speed of 294 kmph, the Porsche 911 Carrera is a force to be reckoned with on the asphalt.

