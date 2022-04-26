Porsche India has witnessed a 22 per cent increase in new car deliveries in the first quarter over the same period in 2021. A total of 188 customers took delivery of their new Porsche car representing the best first quarter business performance since 2013. The brand’s SUV range comprising Cayenne and Macan continue their success in India and remain the most sold models in the range.

During the recent months, Porsche India focused heavily on the expansion of the brand’s presence across the country, in addition to further enhancing the customer experience in all locations. Just recently, the organization announced the opening of new Porsche facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai, increasing the brand’s presence to eight sales locations across the country.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India, says the figures continue the positive trend set last year: “The momentum from 2021’s solid results, with a 62-percent increase over the previous year, was transferred into the first quarter with an excellent overall result that we are all proud of. First and foremost, it is a reflection of the outstanding work being done by our business partners whom I would like to thank for their support and dedication."

“Porsche is an aspirational brand – a dream for many from an early age. The first quarter results have shown us that our hard work has paid off with an increasing number of enthusiasts and fans visiting our showrooms to view and test drive our benchmark two-door and four-door sports cars. We are excited about the next new products that will once again highlight the brand’s motorsport heritage", he continued.

Looking ahead, Porsche India is further expanding the product offering with exciting new models such as the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Cayenne Turbo GT.

“With a focus on customer excitement, the organization is currently working on plans to offer several exhilarating driving experiences for Porsche customers and enthusiasts in the coming months, besides other activations to connect with the community of like-minded sports car drivers."