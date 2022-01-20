Porsche India sales grow 62% in 2021

The deliveries of the new Macan have started, while first units of the all-new and fully electric Taycan are due to arrive in the coming weeks. In addition, the brand is looking to further diversify its offering in the coming months with the launch of the all-new GTS versions of the fully electric Taycan, the latest 911 GT3, the Platinum Edition models of the latest Cayenne as well as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.