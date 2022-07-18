Porsche is a great company. Shame about the governance3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 07:41 PM IST
The German sports-car brand needs to reassure investors that it can act independently of its owner, Volkswagen
Porsche makes a strong case that it shares the attractions of the best luxury brands: a growing market, high margins and economic resilience. But the German sports-car maker also comes with luxury’s common weakness: a powerful controlling shareholder.