Porsche is a great company. Shame about the governance
The German sports-car brand needs to reassure investors that it can act independently of its owner, Volkswagen
Porsche makes a strong case that it shares the attractions of the best luxury brands: a growing market, high margins and economic resilience. But the German sports-car maker also comes with luxury’s common weakness: a powerful controlling shareholder.
On Monday, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche, as the company is formally known, said it would grow revenues by as much as 18% this year and achieve an operating profit margin above 20% in the long term, compared with 16% last year. Investors have wanted this kind of commitment ahead of the company’s initial public offering, scheduled for the fourth quarter. A margin above 20% would put Porsche in an exclusive league just a bit behind highly valued Ferrari.
Porsche’s pitch is that it sits between “niche" luxury brands such as Ferrari and Bentley on the one hand and “premium" ones such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Tesla on the other. Its new margin targets send the message that, despite its greater scale, its financial performance—and valuation—should be considered closer to niche.
History is supportive: Over the past two decades, Porsche has expanded from the fast-sportscar niche into more mainstream product segments without seemingly diluting its brand and profitability. It made a margin of almost 10% even in 2009, when some car makers imploded during the financial crisis.
When this strategy will run out of road is one valid question. As with Louis Vuitton and Gucci handbags, the answer has long been not yet. Electric vehicles are giving Porsche a new market to grow into, albeit one that eats away at its old one. The company moved early with the technology and is well ahead of Ferrari.
The bigger question with Porsche’s IPO might be how the company will manage the relationship with its current owner, Volkswagen Group. Volkswagen has long relied on cash flows from Porsche to fund its less profitable brands, and will retain at least 75% of its shares even after the IPO. There will inevitably be conflicts of interest related to investments, platform sharing or supplies of scarce components such as semiconductors and batteries.
On a call with journalists, Porsche’s management team said it was aiming for “entrepreneurial independence" and quicker decision making. One sign that Volkswagen is cutting it at least some slack ahead of the IPO is that Porsche has pulled out of a group-level project to develop a next-generation software package that has fallen behind schedule.
Less encouragingly, a cooperation agreement with Volkswagen remains “work in progress." There is the potential for three-way battles between Volkswagen, Porsche and the founding Porsche-Piëch family which, after the IPO, will own a 12.5% direct economic stake in Porsche in addition to its 25% economic stake in Volkswagen. The dual share-class structure that entrenches the families’ control will be duplicated at Porsche, and there seems to be no plan to increase the free-float of publicly traded nonvoting shares above a rather thin 12.5%.
Bernstein sees $75 billion as a realistic valuation for Porsche. To get that kind of number, though, Porsche and Volkswagen might need to spend less time talking about the business and more explaining how they will give it the independence it deserves.