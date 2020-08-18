Porsche launches 718 Spyder, 718 Cayman GT4 in India

Porsche has launched the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 in India. The two cars introduced by the luxury sports car manufacturers will be aimed at enthusiasts. The 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 are priced at ₹1.59 crore and 1.63 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

According to the company, the GT4 represents the entry-level GT road model from Porsche, the Spyder is geared towards open-top, dynamic driving. The cars feature a newly-developed 420 PS six-cylinder engine mated to six-speed manual transmission, the models appeal to the most hardened sports car enthusiasts, Porsche said in a statement.

Where allowed, the Cayman GT4 reaches a top speed of 304 km/h, with the Spyder also passing the 300 km/h barrier at 301km/h. Both models reach 100 km/h from standstill in 4.4 seconds.

Just like most Porsche cars, the company claims that there is a limited allocation of the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 in the Indian market which will make it a rare sight on Indian roads.

"The 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are about unrivalled driving fun and sheer emotions. They are the perfect sports car for those who like to push the limits and enjoy a racing pulse," Porsche India Head of Sales Ashish Kaul said.

With inputs from PTI

