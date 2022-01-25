Porsche launches Platinum Edition Cayenne hybrid SUV. Check price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Porsche has today launched a new Platinum Edition of selected Cayenne models in India. This special-edition of the SUVs are characterised by exclusive design elements in a satin Platinum paint finish as well as by additional standard equipment. The Platinum editions of the 250 kW (340 PS) Cayenne and the Cayenne e-hybrid with 340 kW (462 PS) are available, as well as the corresponding Coupe variants. The Cayenne Platinum Edition price begins at ₹1.47 crore (ex-showroom).

The Cayenne Coupe Platinum Edition has been tagged at ₹1.47 crore (ex-showroom) whereas the Cayenne e-hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition is priced at ₹1.88 crore (ex-showroom). The Cayenne e-hybrid Platinum Edition will come to you at ₹1.88 crore (ex-showroom).

The Platinum Edition Cayenne is available with two engine options. A 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that generates 330 bhp of power and an e-hybrid version that comes with a V6 engine paired with a 17.9 kWh battery. It packs 449 bhp.

The refined appearance of the Cayenne Platinum Edition includes satin-finish Platinum such as the inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are reserved exclusively for this special edition.

Sport tailpipes and side window trims in black further emphasise the sporty yet elegant look of the special series. Matching solid colours in white and black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and the special colour Crayon are available.

Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the 'Platinum Edition' logo add a special touch to the stylishly designed interior, as do the textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition also comes with extended equipment as standard. This includes LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), the panoramic roof system, a Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard.