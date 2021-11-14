OPEN APP

Porsche luxury electric car Taycan. Things we know

6 Photos . Updated: 14 Nov 2021, 10:25 AM IST Haider Ali Khan
  • Porsche, the German luxury automaker, has stepped into the EV segment with the launch of its first fully electric car Taycan
  • Porsche Taycan price starts at 1.5 crore (ex-showroom)
2/6The Taycan Turbo S sports saloon is the most powerful sports car in the Porsche range generating up to 560 kW (761 PS) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the entry-level Taycan with rear-wheel drive delivers up to 484 km of range with the Performance Battery Plus (according to WLTP).
3/6With the standard, single-deck 79.2 kWh Performance Battery, the entry-level model delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with Launch Control which increases to 350 kW (476 PS) with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus.
4/6Taycan Cross Turismo comes with mild off-road versatility, increased rear headroom, luggage space and all-wheel drive supported by height adjustable air-suspension. The Cross Turismo three derivatives feature Porsche’s Performance Battery Plus as standard, offering up to 456 km of range from its 93.4 kWh battery.
5/6Cross Turismo range uses the same 800-volt architecture and two-speed transmission. The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo offers 360 kW (490 PS) and 420 kW (571 PS) in overboost mode that gives it a 240 km/h top speed and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds.
6/6The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo offers 460 kW (625 PS) with a further 40 kW (55 PS) using overboost that brings the acceleration time to 100 km/h down to 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h, while the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with overboost delivers 560 kW (761 PS) and a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.9 seconds.
