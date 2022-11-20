Porsche Macan EV gets this much horsepower electric motors: Here are the details

Speaking of the powertrains, the Macan EV will probably get a pair one on each axle of permanently electric motors, also known as Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM), which is similar to the ones used on the Taycan EV. The automaker claims that the e-motors have been heavily worked to boost power density and efficiency. This features a double ‘V' magnet arrangement and switching from a silicon semiconductor to silicon carbide.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}