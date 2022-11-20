Porsche Macan EV gets this much horsepower electric motors: Here are the details

Porsche confirms some technical details of the Macan EV. The upcoming Macan EV is likely to be based on Audi and Porsche’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.
As per reports published by Autocar India, Antoon Janssen the powertrain manager of Porsche had told the publication that the automaker plans the Macan EV to be the sportiest SUV.
Speaking of the powertrains, the Macan EV will probably get a pair one on each axle of permanently electric motors, also known as Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM), which is similar to the ones used on the Taycan EV. The automaker claims that the e-motors have been heavily worked to boost power density and efficiency. This features a double ‘V' magnet arrangement and switching from a silicon semiconductor to silicon carbide.
The upcoming Porsche is capable of power outputs up to 611 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, delivered to all four wheels. Porsche has not mentioned whether the company will offer Taycan Turbo S’ overboost function on the Mancan EV or not.
Jassen revealed that the rear-wheel drive is also possible on the PPE platform, although this will initially be available to decouple the front motor when cruising to reduce rolling resistance (and conserve energy).
All the variants of the Macan EV will receive a 100kWh lithium-ion battery, as per the company. The automaker is yet to reveal the range for the Macan EV. The PPE platform’s 800V architecture lets maximum charging rates exceeds 270kW.
Porsche has confirmed that the upcoming EV will get a performance rear axle with motor mounted as far back as possible. It will have a weight distribution of 48 percent of the front and 52 percent to the rear, to maximise traction.
The automaker confirms that the Macan EV’s tyre width is likely to be more staggered than the current Macan- the GTS variant uses 265mm tyres at the front and 295mm ones at the rear- to accommodate the rearward weight bias and improve grip.
For better manoeuvrability, the steering angle has been increased by 15 percent over the petrol car and rear-wheel steering up to 5.0deg (less than 89kph).
