Porsche Macan Turbo EV debuts in India at ₹1.65 crore, can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds!
Porsche has unveiled the Macan EV in India, with the Macan Turbo variant available exclusively. The SUV offers a power output of 402 bhp, a top speed of 220 kmph, and a WLTP range of 613 km. Bookings for the Macan Turbo are now open.
Porsche has officially introduced the Macan EV to the Indian market, presenting enthusiasts with an electrifying option. The electric SUV will be available in two variants, Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, but in India, Porsche will exclusively offer the Macan Turbo variant, priced at ₹1.65 crore ex-showroom. The luxury automaker has initiated bookings for the Macan Turbo, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the second half of the year.