Porsche has officially introduced the Macan EV to the Indian market, presenting enthusiasts with an electrifying option. The electric SUV will be available in two variants, Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, but in India, Porsche will exclusively offer the Macan Turbo variant, priced at ₹1.65 crore ex-showroom. The luxury automaker has initiated bookings for the Macan Turbo, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the second half of the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the Macan 4 boasts a maximum power output of 402 bhp and a peak torque of 650 Nm. Accelerating from 0-100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds, the electric SUV reaches a top speed of 220 kmph. It claims an impressive WLTP range of 613 km, with the 95 kWh battery pack capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 21 minutes using a 270 kW 800V DC system.

On the other hand, the Macan Turbo packs a punch with 630 bhp and a peak torque of 1130 Nm in Overboost mode. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 260 kmph, and offers a WLTP claimed range of 591 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of dimensions, the Macan Electric has seen growth, being 103 mm longer, 15 mm wider, and 2 mm lower than its internal combustion engine counterpart. The electric vehicle is built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, a collaborative effort between Porsche and Audi. This platform will also be utilized by upcoming vehicles such as the Audi Q6 E-Tron and Cayenne Electric.

The design of the Macan Electric draws inspiration from the Taycan, featuring four LED elements for daytime running lamps and a redesigned rear with coupe-like aesthetics.

Speaking of the interiors, the car exudes luxury, mirroring the design of the Cayenne, offering up to three screens, including a 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch infotainment system as standard. An optional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger is also available, enhancing the overall in-car experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

