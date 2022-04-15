Porsche Q1 2022 deliveries decline 5%, Cayenne SUV sought the most

“In light of the exceptional circumstances affecting the wider automotive industry, our sales teams and dealers performed well in the first quarter," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “The resurgence of the coronavirus in some regions such as China, coupled with ongoing significant supply and logistical challenges, have put us to the test. At the same time, our products continue to be in high demand among customers worldwide – equally in Europe, the Americas and China."

