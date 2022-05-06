Porsche AG sales revenue grew from 7.73 to 8.04 billion euros, and operating profit from 1.26 to 1.47 billion euros. This is an increase of 4.1 and 17.4 per cent respectively. The return on sales improved from 16.2 to 18.2 per cent.

Porsche is acquiring shares in the US company Group14 Technologies, a producer of advanced silicon-carbon technology for lithium-ion batteries.

“Despite all the global challenges, we’re still right on track," says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board responsible for Finance and IT at Porsche AG. “In the first quarter, Porsche benefited in particular from a strong sales mix, disproportionate growth in the other business segments and positive currency effects. Due to many external challenges that we cannot influence, it is difficult to provide an outlook. Nevertheless, we are aiming for a return on sales of at least 15 percent in the financial year 2022."

To achieve its high profit expectations in light of the war in Ukraine, the sports car manufacturer has taken additional measures to secure good results. “Our strong quarterly figures show that our task force has done great work," says Meschke. The sports car manufacturer achieved a growth in revenue despite a drop in deliveries of five per cent compared to the previous year; in the first quarter, 68,426 vehicles were delivered to customers. The bestselling models were the Cayenne (19,029) and the Macan (18,329). The fully-electric Taycan was the third most popular (9,470).

“Our electromobility strategy is showing its effect: 23 per cent of all vehicles delivered were electrified – and 14 per cent were fully electric," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG. The company is therefore well on course to achieving its ambitious targets. In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to be electrified – either fully electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. By 2030, the proportion of all new Porsche vehicles with an all-electric powertrain is expected to total more than 80 per cent.