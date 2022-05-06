Porsche sales revenue grows over 4%, Cayenne tops selling chart Tacan came third

“Despite all the global challenges, we’re still right on track," says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board responsible for Finance and IT at Porsche AG. “In the first quarter, Porsche benefited in particular from a strong sales mix, disproportionate growth in the other business segments and positive currency effects. Due to many external challenges that we cannot influence, it is difficult to provide an outlook. Nevertheless, we are aiming for a return on sales of at least 15 percent in the financial year 2022."

