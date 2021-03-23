Porsche SE says VW holding steady as investors back bullish view

A year ago, Porsche SE lifted its voting stake in Europe’s largest automaker by 0.2% to 53.3% in a deal worth 81 million euros, according to its annual report published earlier Tuesday. “We remain convinced that the Volkswagen group has vast potential for increasing value," it said in the report. The spokesman declined to say whether last year’s announcement that Porsche SE would consider adding to its VW common shareholdings remains valid.

