It’s fair to say that this has been the year of Porsche at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The curators have put together three small exhibits—fewer than 10 cars each—that trace the history of the German brand.

“Redefining Performance," which will be up through Oct. 17, marks the 70th anniversary of Porsche’s competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which usually takes place in June but due to Covid-19 was held this weekend. It features six cars that all competed at the round-the-clock competition and helped cement Porsche’s reputation as a winner, including 19 overall victories at the grueling Le Mans race, more than any other auto maker.

The first Porsche to run Le Mans was the 1951 356 SL Gmünd Coupe. Featuring a 1.1-liter, flat-4 cylinder engine, it produced a measly 46 horsepower and had a top speed of 100 miles per hour. But in 1951 that was good enough to win first in its class and 20th overall at Le Mans, setting a precedent for the marque. An informative plaque explains that the car was “named after the Austrian town where the earliest Porsches were built." The wheels and underbody of the racing version were covered with metal panels to improve aerodynamics, but the front bumper from the street model was left on because “engineers found that it improved the car’s stability at high speeds." Aesthetically, the silver-gray car has the now-classic Porsche roofline silhouette that slopes back to channel air to the rear-mounted engine and give the car improved aerodynamics. Wire-mesh headlamp covers and leather straps and buckles to keep the hood closed complete the look.

The 1967 910, we’re told, was the first Porsche to use 13-inch wheels with a single lug nut in the center instead of the standard five, which helped the race team change tires quicker during pit stops. It has a 2-liter, single-overhead-cam, flat-6 engine that churns out 220 horsepower and a top speed of 165. In addition to winning first place in the 2.0-liter prototype class at Le Mans in 1969, the car also competed in the infamous Targa Florio, an endurance race through the Sicilian mountains that was discontinued in 1977 over safety concerns after spectators, who were allowed to sit right on the edge of the twisty road course, were killed.

A 1985 962, which had been on display in the Le Mans exhibit, now anchors “Prototype Giants," the new show slated to open Wednesday in a sparse gallery space in the museum’s historic vault. It features six historic Porsche 962s and one 956.

The 1985 962 shown here has a 2.65-liter turbocharged flat-6 engine that had a top speed of more than 218 mph. The 962 dominated its class from 1981 to 1987, securing seven straight Le Mans victories for Porsche. If you watched sports-car racing at the time, you’ll recognize the signature boxy body with the domed cockpit in the center, sweeping fenders, and gigantic rear wing that was necessary to keep the wheels of these superfast cars on the ground.

The museum calls another car in the “Prototype" exhibit, a 962C, “one of the most historically significant Porsche racing cars of all time." It is the second of only 10 factory-built, or “Werks," Cars that received direct support from the manufacturer versus private teams that assembled their own cars from components. It was driven during the 1985 FIA World Endurance Championship season by Jackie Ickx and Jochen Mass, icons of road racing. It is easily recognizable to fans of the era with its blue-and-white paint scheme and Rothmans sponsorship. This particular car, the museum explains, won three of the series’ 10 races—the 1000km of Mugello, Silverstone 1000km and Selangor 800km. Second- and fourth-place finishes at Brands Hatch and Monza, respectively, secured the season-long championship for the team. It also did well at Le Mans that year before mechanical issues relegated the team to a 10th-place finish.

And the Porsches didn’t just dominate in Europe. After some tussling over rules with the International Motor Sports Association, which regulates road races in America, they came here and found equal success. The 962 has more than 50 IMSA GTP class wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona alone. Among those finding success in a 962 were A.J. Foyt and Hurley Haywood, whose race car, decked out in a Copenhagen paint scheme, is on display here. So, too, is the Miller High Life-clad 962 of Bob Wollek, John Andretti and Derek Bell, which won the 1989 24 Hours of Daytona.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the first of the three Porsche exhibits, even though it’s no longer on display. “Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop—The RUF Gallery" focused on high-performance, custom Porsches from RUF, a Bavarian garage that has twice held the record for “World’s Fastest Production Car." One of the cars featured in the show was the iconic 1990 RUF CTR Yellowbird, which you can see in the pulse-quickening video on YouTube “Faszination on the Nurburgring."

Toyota’s hypercars dominated at Le Mans this year, but these exhibits make clear that Porsche has had more than its share of success at the famed track as well.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

