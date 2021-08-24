Porsche takes a victory lap

The first Porsche to run Le Mans was the 1951 356 SL Gmünd Coupe. Featuring a 1.1-liter, flat-4 cylinder engine, it produced a measly 46 horsepower and had a top speed of 100 miles per hour. But in 1951 that was good enough to win first in its class and 20th overall at Le Mans, setting a precedent for the marque. An informative plaque explains that the car was “named after the Austrian town where the earliest Porsches were built." The wheels and underbody of the racing version were covered with metal panels to improve aerodynamics, but the front bumper from the street model was left on because “engineers found that it improved the car’s stability at high speeds." Aesthetically, the silver-gray car has the now-classic Porsche roofline silhouette that slopes back to channel air to the rear-mounted engine and give the car improved aerodynamics. Wire-mesh headlamp covers and leather straps and buckles to keep the hood closed complete the look.