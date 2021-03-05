Porsche takes on Tesla with more spacious Taycan Cross Turismo

The brand has gotten off to a strong start to the year despite Covid-19 restrictions persisting in some markets, with global deliveries and orders growing by double digits in the first two months, sales chief Detlev von Platen told reporters. If demand holds up, Porsche could cross the threshold of 300,000 vehicle sales this year, though von Platen said reaching this mark would be “irrelevant" as the company isn’t focused on volumes.