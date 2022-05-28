Porsche to enter into luxury used car segment in India

Porsche to enter into luxury used car segment in India1 min read . 05:47 PM IST
- Porsche pre-owned business will be known as Porsche Approved
Used car has becoming an attractive segment as the cost of new cars continues to go up due to rising input costs. Even luxury car makers aspire to have their own used car selling business. Audi is one such luxury car maker that sells used cars in India through its Audi: Approved plus showroom. Now, Porsche is going to venture into the pre-owned car market in India. It will make the formal announcements on June 8.
Porsche pre-owned business will be known as Porsche Approved. Customers can buy, sell or exchange cars on this platform. Porsche Approved will also assist buyers with insurance, accessories and other final support.
Used car business has been growing ever since the emergence of covid-19 with the choice of personal mobility emerging across the world.