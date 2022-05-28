Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Porsche to enter into luxury used car segment in India

Porsche to enter into luxury used car segment in India

Porsche India to enter into used car business.
1 min read . 05:47 PM ISTLivemint

  • Porsche pre-owned business will be known as Porsche Approved

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Used car has becoming an attractive segment as the cost of new cars continues to go up due to rising input costs. Even luxury car makers aspire to have their own used car selling business. Audi is one such luxury car maker that sells used cars in India through its Audi: Approved plus showroom. Now, Porsche is going to venture into the pre-owned car market in India. It will make the formal announcements on June 8.

Used car has becoming an attractive segment as the cost of new cars continues to go up due to rising input costs. Even luxury car makers aspire to have their own used car selling business. Audi is one such luxury car maker that sells used cars in India through its Audi: Approved plus showroom. Now, Porsche is going to venture into the pre-owned car market in India. It will make the formal announcements on June 8.

Porsche pre-owned business will be known as Porsche Approved. Customers can buy, sell or exchange cars on this platform. Porsche Approved will also assist buyers with insurance, accessories and other final support.

Porsche pre-owned business will be known as Porsche Approved. Customers can buy, sell or exchange cars on this platform. Porsche Approved will also assist buyers with insurance, accessories and other final support.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Used car business has been growing ever since the emergence of covid-19 with the choice of personal mobility emerging across the world.