Porsche enthusiasts are set to be dazzled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as the German automaker showcases a stellar line-up of its finest ICE and EV models. According to a report from NDTV Auto, the automaker will reveal a mix of favourites from its Indian portfolio and debuting models. The Porsche pavilion promises to be a highlight of the event, which commences on January 17.

Porsche 911 GTS

As per the publication, the new 911 (992.2 generation) GTS is leading the charge from the brand’s internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings. Reportedly, this high-performance vehicle boasts active aero flaps in the front bumper, a redesigned diffuser, and an improved spoiler, all contributing to enhanced aerodynamics. Its powertrain features a turbocharged 3.6-litre six-cylinder boxer engine, coupled with an electric motor drawing energy from a 1.9 kWh battery. Together, they produce an impressive 541 hp and 610 Nm of torque, promising thrilling performance.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The report stated that the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the most track-focused version of the 911 range, adds to the excitement. Fitted with a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine, it churns out 517 hp and 465 Nm of torque. Capable of sprinting from 0 to100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and reaching a top speed of 296 kmph, this performance machine is sure to captivate the audience.

Porsche Panamera GTS

Reportedly, the Panamera GTS rounds off Porsche’s ICE portfolio with its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 500 hp. Signature Porsche styling, highlighted by darkened GTS badging and HD matrix LED headlamps, ensures the car is as visually striking as it is powerful.

Porsche Taycan Facelift

Amongst the EV offerings, the Taycan Facelift stands out with its subtle exterior updates and major improvements in efficiency. Boasting an updated motor and battery pack, the top variant offers an impressive range of 678 km on a single charge, while power outputs across the range vary from 517 hp to 707 hp, ensuring a blend of range and performance.