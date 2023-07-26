Porsche's legendary 911 to remain the last combustion model in the lineup: Report1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Porsche plans to transition 80% of its car lineup to electric vehicles by 2030, with the iconic 911 model remaining the only internal-combustion engine.
Porsche reportedly has a strategic plan to gradually transition its car lineup to electric vehicles, aiming for them to constitute 80% of sales by 2030. According to a report by Reuters, the Porsche iconic 911 model will be the sole internal-combustion engine model left, as per a top executive's statement.
