Porsche reportedly has a strategic plan to gradually transition its car lineup to electric vehicles , aiming for them to constitute 80% of sales by 2030. According to a report by Reuters, the Porsche iconic 911 model will be the sole internal-combustion engine model left, as per a top executive's statement.

Environmentalists and industry observers closely monitor Porsche's actions due to its investments in e-fuels and advocacy for the EU to permit sales of such vehicles post-2035. Porsche's association with e-fuels stems from its investment in Chilean energy company HIF Global.

The company's electrification roadmap includes making the compact SUV Macan the first to go electric, followed by the 718 sports car and then the popular Cayenne. However, the 911, accounting for 13% of sales in 2022, will remain an exception, with Porsche aiming to continue producing it with a combustion engine for as long as possible.

Porsche clarifies that its EV plans and e-fuels investments are separate. E-fuel, which is made from captured carbon dioxide and renewable hydrogen, is viewed as carbon-neutral when burned, emitting CO2 again.

HIF Global's e-fuel is more suited for aviation and heavy vehicles, as passenger cars are expected to predominantly shift to electric power.

Automotive and business experts predict that e-fuels will likely be limited to niche, high-end models, with major automakers mostly focusing on electrification after 2035. Startups in the e-fuel sector have attracted significantly less investment compared to electric vehicle ventures.

Ferrari, like Porsche, has advocated for an EU e-fuels exemption and aims to have 80% of its models electric or hybrid by 2030.

Smaller luxury car manufacturers, such as Morgan Motor Co and Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), express interest in selling high-performance e-fuel models to affluent customers, who may prefer such vehicles despite the rising popularity of electric cars.

