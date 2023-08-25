comScore
Porsche's most expensive supercar, 911 S/T launched in India at ₹4.26 Cr! Check all details

 1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Porsche introduces limited edition 911 S/T in India, priced at ₹4.26 crore, making it the highest-priced Porsche in the country.

With just 1,963 units slated for production worldwide, the Porsche 911 S/T stands as a truly exceptional and unique offering. (Porsche)Premium
With just 1,963 units slated for production worldwide, the Porsche 911 S/T stands as a truly exceptional and unique offering. (Porsche)

Porsche has introduced the 911 S/T in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of 4.26 crore. This establishes it as the highest-priced Porsche available for purchase in India. This latest iteration of the Porsche 911, known as the S/T, holds the distinction of being a limited edition model developed in honor of the 60th anniversary of the iconic 911. With just 1,963 units slated for production worldwide, the Porsche 911 S/T stands as a truly exceptional and unique offering.

Taking inspiration from Porsche Motorsport's GT lineup, the new Porsche 911 S/T incorporates elements from the GT3 RS and GT3 Touring models. Additionally, it includes a special Heritage package that pays tribute to the race-ready 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

In the transition from the GT3 RS, Porsche has replaced the prominent swan-neck rear wing with an extended spoiler featuring a gurney flap for the S/T model. Additionally, the S/T boasts larger front air intakes and lightweight glass magnesium wheels. The rear of the vehicle showcases Porsche logos finished in a distinctive gold hue.

These enhancements aim to achieve a substantial reduction in weight for the Porsche 911 S/T. It stands as the lightest variant among the 992-generation 911s, boasting a svelte 1,380 kg. The vehicle extensively incorporates carbon fiber in its body panels, doors, roof, and even the rear anti-roll bar. Inside the cabin, there is reduced insulation, lightweight glass, and a complete carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roll cage.

Continuing with its nostalgic theme, the model features leather-cloth seat upholstery and a perforated microfiber headliner. It comes equipped with a special Heritage Design Package that showcases a unique blue metallic paint scheme, reminiscent of the 1960s 911 S racer.

Under the hood, it draws power from the same 4.0-liter flat six-cylinder petrol engine found in the GT3 RS. This engine generates an output of 518 bhp and 465 Nm of torque. Unlike the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in the GT3 RS, this engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 911 S/T achieves a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 300 kmph.

 

 

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST
