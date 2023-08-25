Porsche's most expensive supercar, 911 S/T launched in India at ₹4.26 Cr! Check all details1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Porsche introduces limited edition 911 S/T in India, priced at ₹4.26 crore, making it the highest-priced Porsche in the country.
Porsche has introduced the 911 S/T in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of ₹4.26 crore. This establishes it as the highest-priced Porsche available for purchase in India. This latest iteration of the Porsche 911, known as the S/T, holds the distinction of being a limited edition model developed in honor of the 60th anniversary of the iconic 911. With just 1,963 units slated for production worldwide, the Porsche 911 S/T stands as a truly exceptional and unique offering.