Powered Boss mode to 3 screens: Mahindra XUV 7XO to get key features from XEV 9S

Mahindra XUV 7XO, the upcoming rebadged and revamped iteration of the XUV700 is all set to launch in India on January 5. This will be the first major car launch from the automaker in 2026. The SUV will come sharing a plethora of important and interesting features with the Mahindra XEV 9S, the flagship electric SUV of the brand that was launched just a few weeks back.

Mahindra has been pushing a more advanced technology-focused and comfort-led approach with its new range of products. Both the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Mahindra XEV 9S come following the same strategy. The homegrown auto giant has already teased the upcoming XUV 7XO multiple times on its social channels, revealing the key design elements and features. Clearly, it shares a lot with the XEV 9S.

With these host of features, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is likely to become one of the most feature-rich offerings in its class. The SUV is already available for official bookings, at a token amount of ₹21,000. Here are some key features that the Mahindra XUV 7XO will come sharing with the XEV 9S.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Triple screen dashboard The upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO will adopt the triple digital display setup equipped dashboard from XEV 9S. This setup integrates a fully digital instrument cluster, a large 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system and a passenger side 12.3-inch touchscreen display into a single console. Both these touchscreen displays come with a plethora of connectivity features. This gives the cabin an ultra-modern and high-tech ambience.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system The Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to share the 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system that is available in the XEV 9S. This audio system promises a rich and immersive audio experience for the occupants. This will make the Mahindra XUV 7XO one of the best equipped model in its segment.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powered Boss mode One of the key features that have been finding increasing level of penetration in many mid-size SUVs in India lately, is the powered Boss mode, which enables the co-driver seat to be adjusted electrically, with just one button push. This allows the rear occupant sitting behind the co-driver additional legroom and more knee room, enhancing the overall comfort level. The Mahindra XEV 9S has received this feature, and the XUV 7XO too is confirmed to get this.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Sliding and ventilated rear seats The second-row seats of the Mahindra XEV 9S come with sliding function, which allows the occupants to slide the seats back and forth, enabling them to adjust spaces for the second and third-row seats. Also, the second-row seats of the XEV 9S come with three-step ventilation functions. The ventilated seat function is specially beneficial in the hot and humid weather conditions, which is common across majority part of India. The Mahindra XUV 7XO will come sharing both these features for its second-row seats.

