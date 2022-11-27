Pravaig Defy, an electric SUV hits Indian roads: Here’s 5 things to know

Pravaig Defy, a much awaited electric SUV, has been launched in India and it is slated to enter manufacturing in the second quarter of 2023. The SUV has been priced at ₹39.50 lakh and bookings have been opened by the automaker. This EV gets eye-catching aesthetics including sleek LED tail lights which run through the width of the EV. For interiors, it is high on technology and features. Here are some of the highlights of Pravaig Defy:
Point1) The Pravaig Defy SUV is capable of churning out 402 bhp of peak power and 620 Nm of peak torque. Power will be sent to all four wheels through a dedicated all-wheel drive system. The automaker claims that Pravaig Defy is capable of printing zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.
Point2) Pravaig Defy, a made in India SUV, gets a rapid charging technology which allows 0-80 percent top-up for the 90.2 kWh battery in simply 30 minutes. It promises a range of over 500 kilometers on a single charge. Moreover, the car’s battery is claimed to be capable of lasting 2,50,000km.
Point3) Speaking of design, the Pravaig Defy looks sharp and muscular. It is offered in eleven different exterior colours which are Lithium, Bordeaux, Emperor Purple, Siachen Blue, Hindigo, Moon Gray, Haldi Yellow, 5.56 Green, Shani Black, Kaziranga Green and Vermillion Red.
Point4) This SUV will come with on-board Wi-Fi, a 15-inch desk for laptops, a limousine partition, 220V sockets for charging devices, an air quality index with PM 2.5 air filter, vanity mirror, a premium sound system, USB socket and wireless charging.
Point5) Due to the muscular front fenders and crisp character lines, the EV gets a sporty look. It has a flat roof design sloping towards the rear. The Pravaig Defy electric SUV features a dual-tone theme. The vehicle runs on 18-inch alloy wheels with 255/65R18 tyres.
