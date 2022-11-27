Pravaig Defy, an electric SUV hits Indian roads: Here’s 5 things to know

Pravaig Defy, a much awaited electric SUV, has been launched in India and it is slated to enter manufacturing in the second quarter of 2023. The SUV has been priced at ₹39.50 lakh and bookings have been opened by the automaker. This EV gets eye-catching aesthetics including sleek LED tail lights which run through the width of the EV. For interiors, it is high on technology and features. Here are some of the highlights of Pravaig Defy:

