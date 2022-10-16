Pravaig to unveil new electric SUV on November 25: Everything to know

Pravaig Dynamics, an emerging EV startup, has announced its plan to unveil a new electric SUV on November 25, 2022. This e-SUV would draw several of its inspiration from the Pravaig Extinction MK1 electric sedan concept which made its debut in July 2020. Pravaig claims a driving range of more than 500km with a top speed of over 200 kmph. Despite being a SUV, it would be able to hit 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.
The single teaser image released by the Pravaig, it reveals a strong SUV profile with upright shoulders, a flat roofline, and a raked rear windscreen. Further, it is expected to get rear-hinged doors, pronounced wheel arches and a two-pane sunroof. Moreover, the rear will sport a horizontal tail lamp which will run across the width of the tail gate. It can be expected that the front will also have a similar design to the headlamps. There is a charging port on the left fender and it might come with 5-spoke alloy wheels as well. The SUV would have fast charging capabilities so up to 80% charge in just 30 minutes.
According to the automaker, the battery pack should last 10 km. The EV would be a 5-star rated in terms of safety. The suspension is also expected to be well sorted as the company claims ‘silk smooth suspension’.
While the official name of the electric SUV is yet to be revealed, Pravaig claims an electric range of over 500km and a top speed of 200 kmph. The EV will also support fast charging options, details of which are not known as of for now.
Meanwhile, it is also expected that features like an air purifier, USB Type-C ports, foldable tray, and Devialet sound system that is offered on the Extinction to make it to the electric SUV. The screens would support MirrorLink. However, it is important to note that the features that ,ake their way to the production-spec electric SUV will be revealed once the vehicle is unveiled.
