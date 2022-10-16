Pravaig to unveil new electric SUV on November 25: Everything to know

The single teaser image released by the Pravaig, it reveals a strong SUV profile with upright shoulders, a flat roofline, and a raked rear windscreen. Further, it is expected to get rear-hinged doors, pronounced wheel arches and a two-pane sunroof. Moreover, the rear will sport a horizontal tail lamp which will run across the width of the tail gate. It can be expected that the front will also have a similar design to the headlamps. There is a charging port on the left fender and it might come with 5-spoke alloy wheels as well. The SUV would have fast charging capabilities so up to 80% charge in just 30 minutes.