Pre-booking for Kia Sonet open: Booking amount, features, variants

Kia Sonet is now available for pre-booking, the company had unveiled the all-new sub-compact SUV on 7 August. Today, the car has been opened for pre-bookings. Similar to the Kia Seltos, the Kia’s Sonet is expected to disrupt the sub-compact SUV segment. The company is yet to announce the price list of the variants but for a fixed amount, interested buyers can book the car. The Kia Sonet will be going against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Sonet is expected to be priced competitively.

Kia Sonet is now available for pre-booking, the company had unveiled the all-new sub-compact SUV on 7 August. Today, the car has been opened for pre-bookings. Similar to the Kia Seltos, the Kia’s Sonet is expected to disrupt the sub-compact SUV segment. The company is yet to announce the price list of the variants but for a fixed amount, interested buyers can book the car. The Kia Sonet will be going against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Sonet is expected to be priced competitively.

The new Sonet can be booked via the company’s official website. The booking amount has been fixed at ₹25,000. In order to pre-book the new Sonet, the user will have to provide basic details including information like phone number and e-mail.

The new Sonet can be booked via the company’s official website. The booking amount has been fixed at ₹25,000. In order to pre-book the new Sonet, the user will have to provide basic details including information like phone number and e-mail. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Sonet will be offered with multiple powertrain options and multiple colour options which includes up to eight monotone and three dual-tone exterior color options. The first option is a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and the second petrol option is a 1.0 T-GDi turbocharged direct injection engine. For buyers interested in diesel, the company provides a 1.5-liter CRDi engine with a choice of five transmissions.

Variants

The new Kia Sonet will be available mainly in two broad variant categories, the Tech line-up and the GT line-up. The GT variants will come with all the bells and whistles in both fuel options including some major differentiators in the interior and exterior of the car.

In terms of Tech variants, the Sonet will be available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The GT line-up will have a single variant GTX+. The GTX+ variant will be available with all transmission options excluding manual petrol. The GTX+ petrol variant will be available with the new iMT transmission with the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine of the Kia Sonet. The HTK+ variant in the Tech line-up will be available will all engine and transmission options.

The features include:

10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic

Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection

BOSE Premium seven-speaker audio with sub-woofer

Ventilated driver and front-passenger seats

LED Sound Mood Lighting

Remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key

Over-the-air (OTA) map updates

Multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models

Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function

Topics Kia Sonet