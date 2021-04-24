NEW DELHI: Sales of compact cars, which include regular and micro hatchbacks, rose in FY21 as more and more people veered towards personal mobility amid the coronavirus pandemic. Economic slowdown also led to customers settling for smaller cars.

According to credit ratings agency, India Ratings and Research, the passenger vehicle segment has benefitted the most from increased preference for personal mobility, resulting in the lowest decline among segments and also lower than Ind-Ra’s expectation of a 5-8% decline for FY21.

“Segments such as compact and super compact and mini and micro have performed better than mid-sized/executive/premium cars and van segments, likely due to a higher demand from first time buyers. Also, the demand for utility vehicles continues unabated with the segment growing 12% y-o-y in FY21 on the back of new launches," said the rating firm.

The country's largest vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, benefitted the most from this trend and ended the year with a low single-digit decline in sales compared to expectations of a double-digit drop.

Apart from compact cars, sales of utility vehicles also picked up substantially, especially in the second half of year, with sales of Hyundai Motor India, country’s second largest passenger vehicle maker and sales of its SUVs, Venue and Creta, soaring.

“Amid lower discretionary purchases by consumers, PVs remained the saving grace for the domestic retail market. Retail PV sales volumes grew 28% y-o-y in March 2021. Other segments such as CVs, 3Ws, and 2Ws tell a rather grim story as retail sales declined 42%, 51% and 35% y-o-y, respectively in March 2021. The double-digit decline in retail sales across segments, except PVs, in March 2021 indicates that consumer sentiment has not fully recovered," the ratings firm noted.

It added that demand for commercial vehicles saw much-needed traction in the fourth quarter, buoyed by a revival in construction activities. Domestic wholesale volumes grew 3% y-o-y in 4QFY21, boosted by a 101% y-o-y jump in sales of medium and heavy goods carriers and 42% rise in those of light commercial vehicle.

