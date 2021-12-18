The Indian premium e-bike company EMotorad (EM) recently launched its first overseas operations in Japan and Nepal. The makers see it as a major opportunity to redefine mobility. After building trust with its top-quality products amongst Indian and UAE consumers, EM is excited to showcase its international range of EV products on a global level.

Rajib Gangopadhya, Founder, EMotorad said, “In Japan and Nepal, we have launched three models of EM. In Nepal, we launched the same models as in India as we were getting many inquiries from Nepal on our Indian website. And in Japan, we've launched three models as of now and will soon launch a fourth model. Japan was a difficult market for us to tap but it is a very good market to showcase EMotorad."

The flagship e-bikes introduced in Nepal are T-Rex and EMX. Chandra Prakash Shrestha, Unity Trading Concern, the authorized distributor of EMotorad e-bikes in Nepal said, "We are very excited to be working in this EV segment and had done a lot of prior research in this field, which has helped us a lot. As an importer for any brand, we expect continuous stock availability, reasonable pricing, spare availability, marketing, and branding support along with aftersales support. And, EM has been great in all those things. The team is experienced, specialized, dedicated, and supportive. It's a huge pleasure representing such a brand for Nepal." EMotorad is the only Indian brand to provide dual-suspension e-bikes in Nepal.

The flagship e-bikes introduced in Japan are Xplorer, Glider, and Dolphin. These bikes have been specifically designed keeping the demography and customer needs in mind. Kunal Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, EMotorad said, “The e-bikes introduced in Japan are specifically designed depending on the Japanese market which is a very evolved and futuristic market and never compromises on quality. Also, if you check out the models of Japan, all the models are shorter versions, considering the physical appearance and likings of the people in Japan. So, we have made sure that all our quality parameters are up to the standard and match the Japanese market."

EMotorad has plans for Japan and Nepal in terms of driving e-mobility across the country

