Premium e-bike maker makes debut in Japan and Nepal

The flagship e-bikes introduced in Japan are Xplorer, Glider, and Dolphin. These bikes have been specifically designed keeping the demography and customer needs in mind. Kunal Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, EMotorad said, “The e-bikes introduced in Japan are specifically designed depending on the Japanese market which is a very evolved and futuristic market and never compromises on quality. Also, if you check out the models of Japan, all the models are shorter versions, considering the physical appearance and likings of the people in Japan. So, we have made sure that all our quality parameters are up to the standard and match the Japanese market."