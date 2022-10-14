Premium scooter makers to wait before going electric

Premium scooter makers to wait before going electric3 min read . 01:25 AM IST
- When the incentives increased, the demand for electric two-wheelers multiplied manifold
NEW DELHI :Premium scooter manufacturers including Suzuki Motorcycle India and Piaggio have no immediate plans to launch electric scooters, despite having a premium brand positioning that may draw in EV customers.
While Piaggio says it has not “cracked the recipe for a self-sustainable" business model for selling an electric Vespa in India in a post FAME-II subsidy regime, Suzuki Motorcycle is “working on an EV project" but is not ready to launch it till there are signs of a sustainable shift in customer preferences towards electric two-wheelers.
E-scooter sales have remained flat since May, following several incidents of battery fires in e-two-wheelers.
Piaggio has been selling the Vespa Elettrica in Europe since 2018, while Suzuki’s Burgman Electric scooter is being “tested" for the Indian market for at least a couple of years.
The government revamped the FAME-II scheme last year offering demand incentives of ₹15,000 per KwH on e-two-wheelers, covering up to 40% of the cost of the vehicle. The scheme was extended till 2024.
“For three-wheelers, the demand incentive part is one factor contributing to the success. In fact, electric three-wheelers were successful even before FAME-II. My assessment is the huge increase in electric two-wheeler demand over the last few months was 90% due to incentives, not due to other factors. When the incentives increased from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per Kwh, the demand for electric two-wheelers multiplied manifold. The two things happened at the same time and this is not a coincidence," Diego Graffi, chairman, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, said in an interview.
“Usually, the two-wheeler customer is very sensitive to acquisition price, more than running costs, unlike three-wheelers where saving per km impacts the owner’s business," he added.
Premium scooter makers belive the market may shift back to products with internal combustion engines (ICE) as and when incentives are withdrawn.
“We want to enter the electric two-wheeler space, but with a solution that is self-sustainable. We don’t want to want to enter the market and run the risk of incentives going away, shifting the market back to ICE. We want to provide the customers something that is affordable and self-sufficient. Now, designing an electric power train, getting suppliers ready and achieving cost efficiencies in the long term is our main focus. In this, we see battery swapping could be a solution," Graffi added. “We see many customers are interested in electric scooters, but at the end they discover a lot of issues. We should know actual demand for EVs after the subsidy is over, otherwise introducing a product could be very risky", Satoshi Uchida, managing director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.
“We conducted a survey that showed EV customers retain IC-engine scooters alongside their electric scooters. My concern is around the product quality. Many startups are considering EVs as mobile phones. But automotive products are different. We saw so many incidents happen due to poor quality electric scooters. We want to protect customers as well as our brand," Uchida said in an interview. According to Suzuki, despite the policy support, market penetration of EVs is still low, raising concerns over demand sustainability.