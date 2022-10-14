Premium scooter makers to wait before going electric

“We want to enter the electric two-wheeler space, but with a solution that is self-sustainable. We don’t want to want to enter the market and run the risk of incentives going away, shifting the market back to ICE. We want to provide the customers something that is affordable and self-sufficient. Now, designing an electric power train, getting suppliers ready and achieving cost efficiencies in the long term is our main focus. In this, we see battery swapping could be a solution," Graffi added. “We see many customers are interested in electric scooters, but at the end they discover a lot of issues. We should know actual demand for EVs after the subsidy is over, otherwise introducing a product could be very risky", Satoshi Uchida, managing director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.

