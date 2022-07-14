Premium SUVs to power Hyundai’s festive plans

Premium SUVs to power Hyundai’s festive plans2 min read . 14 Jul 2022
- It seeks to ramp up production, fortify premium offerings to retain share
- Hyundai looks to strengthen its brand value among Indian consumers interested in premium products
NEW DELHI :Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second-largest carmaker, is strengthening its premium sport-utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio and increasing production ahead of the festive season, the company said at the launch of its flagship SUV Tucson.
The company has stepped on the gas to maintain its market share and take on rising competition from homegrown auto major Tata Motors Ltd. The new-generation Tucson, the flagship, will lead Hyundai’s SUV portfolio, followed by the seven-seater Alcazar.
Hyundai’s move to introduce a feature-loaded flagship is part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its brand value among Indian consumers looking to buy more premium products. The Tucson may not be a big volume driver, but will be a key product for a market that is transitioning from “mass-mindset" to “premium mindset," said Tarun Garg, director of sales and marketing at Hyundai Motor India.
With its current portfolio of passenger cars, Hyundai is sitting on backorders of 130,000 vehicles. However, as it opens bookings for its latest offering, the company is looking to increase production ahead of the festivals, when consumers purchases big-ticket products.
“The semiconductor situation is easing up at the right time. June supplies were much better than in the first five months of the year. In July, we are expecting to be at a similar level, which means things are getting better, and we will be in a position to improve the stock levels in the channel. In the past one and a half years, dealership stock levels have been very low. But in July-August, if the semiconductor situation continues to get better, we’ll be able to supply better stocks, which means our preparation for the festive season will be better," Garg said in an interview.
Hyundai shipped 49,000 vehicles from its factory for domestic sales in June. “This is a decent 10% improvement over the 42,000-43,000 monthly sales we were hovering at over the past few months. If we can hold on to June levels, we will be on a solid footing for the festive season."
The festive months in India usually see a spike in auto sales as customers look to make big-ticket purchases. “We are seeing demand hold up well, improving supplies should help us fulfil back orders we have within the next couple of months, and so we hope to be able to navigate better into the festive season," he added.
“As India’s automotive market continues to evolve, we are witnessing a rapid expansion of the SUV segment... and the premium SUV segment has seen significant traction," said Unsoo Kim, managing director, Hyundai Motor India.With the launch of Tucson, Hyundai is looking to get more of its sizeable chunk of SUV customers to upgrade. For instance, 68% of Tucson customers are already customers of the Hyundai brand.
India’s high-SUV market, though still a niche segment compared to smaller SUVs, has outpaced the growth of overall SUVs to rise by 80% compared to 65% for the segment in two years.