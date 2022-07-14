Premium SUVs to power Hyundai’s festive plans

“The semiconductor situation is easing up at the right time. June supplies were much better than in the first five months of the year. In July, we are expecting to be at a similar level, which means things are getting better, and we will be in a position to improve the stock levels in the channel. In the past one and a half years, dealership stock levels have been very low. But in July-August, if the semiconductor situation continues to get better, we’ll be able to supply better stocks, which means our preparation for the festive season will be better," Garg said in an interview.