President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital in Delhi

- The surgery was successful and President Droupadi Murmu has been discharged from the hospital.
President Droupadi Murmu on 16 October underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in the national capital, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.
Informing more, the spokesperson said that the surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital.
Murmu, 64, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.
"...Murmu underwent cataract surgery today.... Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital," it said.
