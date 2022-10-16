Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Auto News / President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital in Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital in Delhi

1 min read . 03:07 PM ISTLivemint
President Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)

  • The surgery was successful and President Droupadi Murmu has been discharged from the hospital.

President Droupadi Murmu on 16 October underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in the national capital, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

President Droupadi Murmu on 16 October underwent a cataract surgery at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in the national capital, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Informing more, the spokesperson said that the surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital.

Informing more, the spokesperson said that the surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Murmu, 64, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

"...Murmu underwent cataract surgery today.... Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the hospital," it said.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly. 

With PTI inputs. 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP