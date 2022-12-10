Hyundai has taken the covers off from the Ioniq 6 EV car. Announced in the UK market, Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is built on the company’s electric global modular platform (E-GMP). The EV features a streamlined design and offers an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21. It carries a starting price of £46,745 (approx. ₹47,24,207). For the Premium Rear Wheel drive model. There is an Ultimate Rear Wheel Drive variant as well. It is priced from £50,245 (approx. ₹50,77,929).

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is equipped with the company’s Smart Sense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience on the road. These include Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), that is said to assist maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway. Blind spot collision assist, forward collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, parking collision avoidance and rear cross traffic collision assist are other safety features on the electric vehicle.

The EV comes in two choices of driver powertrain. These include a rear-wheel drive powertrain offering 228bhp and 350Nm or an all-wheel drive powertrain with 325bhp and 605Nm. Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV houses a 77.4kWh battery and comes with E-GMP platform’s standard 800v charging system. The vehicle is said to offer 350kW ultra-fast charging ability.

The Ioniq 6 provides the innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric device. The EV will also be the company’s first model to offer the Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update feature for various controllers. The OTA update will allow drivers to upgrade the vehicle’s controllers for electric devices, autonomous driving, battery and more, to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Drivers can also update maps and media software with the OTA function.

Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner has achieved the maximum five-star rating in the Euro NCAP safety test. The newest model in Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ line-up brand excelled in the ‘Adult Occupant’, ‘Child Occupant’ and ‘Safety Assist’ categories.