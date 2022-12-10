Price of Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV with 350kW ultra-fast charger announced: Details1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 01:17 PM IST
Hyundai has taken the covers off from the Ioniq 6 EV car. Announced in the UK market, Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is built on the company’s electric global modular platform (E-GMP). The EV features a streamlined design and offers an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21. It carries a starting price of £46,745 (approx. ₹47,24,207). For the Premium Rear Wheel drive model. There is an Ultimate Rear Wheel Drive variant as well. It is priced from £50,245 (approx. ₹50,77,929).