Price of Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV with 350kW ultra-fast charger announced: Details

The Ioniq 6 provides the innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric device. The EV will also be the company’s first model to offer the Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update feature for various controllers. The OTA update will allow drivers to upgrade the vehicle’s controllers for electric devices, autonomous driving, battery and more, to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Drivers can also update maps and media software with the OTA function.